Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor





How cognisant are you about your salt intake?

What is the right way of adding salt in food, is it during the cooking stage or after dishing up?

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi says people have the opportunity to address high salt intake because they now have control as to how much salt they use when they are at home.

Salt Awareness Week links the control of the salt intake and the opportunity of people being more at home now in light of the coronavirus pandemic, he says.

The problem is that most people eat twice the amount of the recommended salt intake which is five grams. Dr Fundile Nyathi, CEO - Practical Health Solutions

