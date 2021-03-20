HI! HOLA! THOBELA!: How to use code-switching in the workplace, social settings
It is something we do, whether we are aware of it or not ... ever heard of code-switching?
This is the practice of alternating between two or more languages, variations and even different dialects when you are with certain people.
Still confused?
This why we have Brown Girl’s Guide podcaster Kelly Fisher on The Clement Manyathela Show to unpack how you can switch from one accent to another depending on where and who you're with.
Cod-switching is like changing your accent to fit into either your working, school or social environment, for example. I am a coloured person from CapeTown so I've got a very distinctive accent because of that. I have found that, at school especially, I have switched my accent because I went to a predominantly white school.Kelly Fisher, Podcaster - Brown Girl’s Guide
I switched my accent a lot at school because I wanted to fit in with my classmates.Kelly Fisher, Podcaster - Brown Girl’s Guide
In the working environment, I had to do it a few times. Being in the media and communications space, you feel like you have to code-switch a lot, especially in meetings. When you meet clients you're scared that you will be regarded as less professional if they hear how my Cape accent is.Kelly Fisher, Podcaster - Brown Girl’s Guide
When you switch back to your real accent you realise how exhausted you are from putting on appearances the entire day. Your mouth also gets sore because it isn't used to that.Kelly Fisher, Podcaster - Brown Girl’s Guide
We are often portrayed as less educated or our accent is like a butt of jokes, so when you go into a professional environment with your coloured accent, knowing that these biases exist against you, you already feel like you are at a disadvantage. Mentally it does a number on you.Kelly Fisher, Podcaster - Brown Girl’s Guide
Listen below for the full interview...
