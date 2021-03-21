SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus
Forty-one more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa pushing the death toll to 52, 082 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department has recorded 1,378 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 536, 801.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 462, 110 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 536 801 the total number of deaths is 52 082 the total number of recoveries is 1 462 110 and the total number of vaccines administered is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/aLfWyVaa4l— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 20, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 20, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/D2qQXNGVlv
