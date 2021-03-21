SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus





Forty-one more people have died from the coronavirus in South Africa pushing the death toll to 52, 082 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department has recorded 1,378 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 536, 801.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 462, 110 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

