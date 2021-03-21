More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA





More than 60, 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived in South Africa on Saturday morning.

The aircraft carrying the vaccines from Switzerland arrive at OR Tambo International Airport.

The health department has managed to administer 182, 983 vaccines among health workers across the country.

The South African government says it has secured nine million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in total.