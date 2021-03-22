SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus





South Africa has recorded 1,051 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours bringing the known caseload to 1, 537, 852.

The Health Department 29 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 51,111 since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 463, 089 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 182, 983 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 537 852 the total number of deaths is 52 111 the total number of recoveries is 1 463 089 and the total number of vaccines administered is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/lRfJ4okLvh — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 21, 2021