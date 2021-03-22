[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike?

Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo

Social media is talking after an elephant charged at a man that took his daughter inside enclosure at a zoo went viral.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: