BlindSA: Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?
BlindSA and Section27 are working to engage the government on reforms to the Copyright Act.
The Act will allow people who are blind or visually impaired to secure the permission of the copyright holder to translate or convert the publication into a format that is accessible to them.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, BlindSA vice-president Christo de Klerk explains why the Act is needed.
We want the right to make books accessible when they are published. Books are very often available overseas in accessible format but we are not allowed to use those books and produce copies for blind people.Christo de Klerk, Vice-president - Blind SA
We feel that our rights are being violated we feel like we have the rights like any sighted person to any publications and we do not have that.Christo de Klerk, Vice-president - Blind SA
What we can read is extremely limited and that is what irks us. Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?Christo de Klerk, Vice-president - Blind SA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/blind_stick.html?oriSearch=blind+guide+stick&sti=n3fwy6e6wcsyy04i4n|&mediapopup=35462225
