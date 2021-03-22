South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees





The national shutdown led by students over registration and historic debt is set to continue this week.

The South African Union of Students citing that it will take the protest and the demand to scrap the debt to the Union Buildings this week.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to South African Union of Students NEC member Bongani Mahlangu to give more insight on the matter.

Students will march in peace to the Union Buildings unless we are provoked. Bongani Mahlangu, NEC member - South African Union of Students

He says the government is not treating students with respect as it hasn't pitched to meetings therefore there is a call to march to the Union Buildings.

Listen below to the full conversation: