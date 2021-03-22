Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance
JOHANNESBURG - As the student debt crisis continues at universities around the country, the Wits SRC has announced that it's raised R4 million to assist those who are in urgent need of financial assistance.
This comes as students continue with their protests over free higher education.
The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.
READ: Wits SRC fears COVID-19 financial woes could see many students fail to return
The Wits University SRC recently started a campaign to raise money to assist students in desperate need of registration fees.
Wits SRC president, Mpendulo Mfeka, said that the campaign had now reached R4 million.
"The Wits SRC has been on a campaign to raise R21 million in 2021 for students who are at financial risk, particularly reasons that relate to registration."
ALSO READ: Debt, COVID-19 financial woes threaten to end dreams of thousands of students
Mfeka said that while their goal was to reach about R21 million, they would begin the process of allocating the money to qualifying students on Tuesday.
"We think its time we allocated the money, we can't wait until we've reached R21 million to allocate it."
Mfeka said that they hoped to assist as many students as they could.
TIMELINE: University students demand an end to financial exclusion
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from Local
City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road
City of Tshwane emergency services MMC Karen Meyers gives an update on the ambulance licensing debacle.Read More
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council
Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go.Read More
Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA
DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates.Read More
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.Read More
South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees
NEC member Bongani Mahlangu says the planned march is due to the fact that the government has not pitched to any meeting called.Read More
Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister
Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.Read More
BlindSA: Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?
BlindSA vice-president Christo de Klerk says what they can read is extremely limited and that irks them.Read More
Human rights body worried to find 60% of specialists still being white males
Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipinyane says the government has not done enough to tackle structural inequalities.Read More
SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 52, 111 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA
The aircraft carrying the consignment from Switzerland touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.Read More