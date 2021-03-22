Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
4 out of 5 people ignorant about big moments in South Africa’s history – like the Sharpeville massacre
Guests
Dr Steven Gordon - Senior Research Specialist, Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 22:05
Justice and closure remain elusive for victims of apartheid-era crimes
Guests
Yasmin Sooka - Fmr Trc Commissioner at Foundation For Human Rights
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance

22 March 2021 12:34 PM
by Thando Kubheka
Tags:
Wits University
Wits University protests
Student debt
historic debt
Wits University SRC

The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.

JOHANNESBURG - As the student debt crisis continues at universities around the country, the Wits SRC has announced that it's raised R4 million to assist those who are in urgent need of financial assistance.

This comes as students continue with their protests over free higher education.

The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.

READ: Wits SRC fears COVID-19 financial woes could see many students fail to return

The Wits University SRC recently started a campaign to raise money to assist students in desperate need of registration fees.

Wits SRC president, Mpendulo Mfeka, said that the campaign had now reached R4 million.

"The Wits SRC has been on a campaign to raise R21 million in 2021 for students who are at financial risk, particularly reasons that relate to registration."

ALSO READ: Debt, COVID-19 financial woes threaten to end dreams of thousands of students

Mfeka said that while their goal was to reach about R21 million, they would begin the process of allocating the money to qualifying students on Tuesday.

"We think its time we allocated the money, we can't wait until we've reached R21 million to allocate it."

Mfeka said that they hoped to assist as many students as they could.

TIMELINE: University students demand an end to financial exclusion

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance




