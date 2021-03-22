Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA





Treasury is warning that Covid-19 is placing strain on South Africa’s already struggling municipalities.

Responding to a parliamentary question by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on why certain local governments were failing to collect up to 80 percent of debt.

Government is on record as saying that most - if not all - municipalities have experienced the economic pinch of Covid-19. With consumer debt increasing by 20 percent over the last 12 months.

DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink has more on this.

South Africa has had a very long and hard lockdown, even compared to the rest of the world. It had an effect on the ability of especially businesses to pay property rates and so even well-rum municipalities felt the brunt of that. Cilliers Brink, DA spokesperson for local government

We have to understand that Covid-19 just accelerated the problems that preexisted the lockdown. And that is essentially bad leadership and bad management of financial systems. Bad leadership in terms of parties failing to enforce credit control policies. Cilliers Brink, DA spokesperson for local government

They allowed certain households and businesses to run big bills, not taking action, not enforcing a policy in respect of poor households, they are not controlling consumption and not disconnecting illegal connections and, finally, municipalities not investing enough in repairs and maintenance of existing infrastructure. Cilliers Brink, DA spokesperson for local government

