AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has applied to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission about the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy.
The group said that Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.
The organisation claims that the governing party's policy is the most important contributing factor to corruption and state capture.
Some of the individuals AfriForum said benefited included the likes of Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan and Lucky Montana among others.
This article first appeared on EWN : AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
