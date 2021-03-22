Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council





Where is the money?

This is the question from artists who want the National Arts Council (NAC) to account for the presidential employment stimulus programme funds.

A group of artists are calling for the council to be disbanded and Minister of Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to be fired.

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma about their plea.

This money is not about their regular budget, this is the money that was specifically allocated for relief and employment stimulus. Where is that money? Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer

They have failed to ensure the money does what it was meant to do. What they are doing now is reducing the stimulus package into a relief fund because they cannot account. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer

What we need right now is the intervention of the president because the minister must go, the NAC must go, this place needs a revamp. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer

