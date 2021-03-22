Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council
Where is the money?
This is the question from artists who want the National Arts Council (NAC) to account for the presidential employment stimulus programme funds.
A group of artists are calling for the council to be disbanded and Minister of Art and Culture Nathi Mthethwa to be fired.
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma about their plea.
This money is not about their regular budget, this is the money that was specifically allocated for relief and employment stimulus. Where is that money?Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer
They have failed to ensure the money does what it was meant to do. What they are doing now is reducing the stimulus package into a relief fund because they cannot account.Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer
What we need right now is the intervention of the president because the minister must go, the NAC must go, this place needs a revamp.Sibongile Mngoma, Opera Singer
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road
City of Tshwane emergency services MMC Karen Meyers gives an update on the ambulance licensing debacle.Read More
Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA
DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates.Read More
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.Read More
South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees
NEC member Bongani Mahlangu says the planned march is due to the fact that the government has not pitched to any meeting called.Read More
Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister
Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.Read More
Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance
The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.Read More
BlindSA: Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?
BlindSA vice-president Christo de Klerk says what they can read is extremely limited and that irks them.Read More
Human rights body worried to find 60% of specialists still being white males
Human Rights Commission CEO Tseliso Thipinyane says the government has not done enough to tackle structural inequalities.Read More
SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 52, 111 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA
The aircraft carrying the consignment from Switzerland touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.Read More
More from Entertainment
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Funny hack to stop colleagues from stealing food at work goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hand signals that can be used to indicate a person is in danger
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Apartment letter of complaint on graphic noises sent to wrong tenant goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams
Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'.Read More
Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More