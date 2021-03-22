City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road
Ambulances are back on the road in the City of Tshwane.
Gauteng government and the City of Tshwane have been at loggerheads on who should manage the ambulances.
For two weeks the ambulances were parked due to a licence dispute between the Gauteng government and the City of Tshwane.
In the meantime, we have applied for a licence on 9 March.Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane
At the end of the day, we welcome this exception and it's a temporary reprieve. Even now it is still unclear why it ever had to reach this point at all.Karen Meyer, MMC for community safety and emergency services - City of Tshwane
Source : @MpuHealth1/Twitter
