Wits SRC raises R4-million, will prioritise those from rural areas and townships

23 March 2021 12:13 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Wits
Wits SRC
donations
registrations

Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka explains how they will distribute the money to students.

Wits University SRC has raised R4 million to assist students in desperate need of registration fees.

Speaking to John Perlman, Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka says their goal is to raise R21 million.

We have put the university's financial systems and rules and we have the university's auditors for credibility.

Mpendulo Mfeka, SRC president - Wits

In distributing the money we will prioritise those from rural areas and townships and then others.

Mpendulo Mfeka, SRC president - Wits

Listen to the full interview below...




