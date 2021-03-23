85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196
South Africa has recorded 599 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours bringing the known caseload to 1, 538, 451.
The Health Department 85 more people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 52, 196 since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 463, 953 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 538 451 the total number of deaths is 52 196 the total number of recoveries is 1 463 953. pic.twitter.com/FQ5rWonLCw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 22, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 22, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/EvGCBzpbCy
