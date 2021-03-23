85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196

Today at 10:33 Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:35 What is happening with our vaccine roll out plan? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Prof. Shabir Madhi

125 125

Today at 10:45 Lets talk garbage Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Samantha Choles

125 125

Today at 11:05 US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Medical Aid schemes in the workplace The Clement Manyathela Show

125 125

Today at 11:32 Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Sibulele Siko Shosha

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness- taking good care of your skin The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Sian Hartshorne, dermatologist

125 125

Today at 11:45 The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka

125 125

Today at 12:05 Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is back in the Durban Magistrate’s court today, facing charges of fraud and corruption along with 21 other people, including eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, municipal officials and several companies. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:07 The future of the ANC-led alliance. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alex Mashilo

125 125

Today at 12:10 The Commission hears SARS related evidence from the former partner at BAIN SA, Mr. Athol Williams. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 AfriForum applies to Zondo commission to cross-examine Cyril Ramaphosa on cadre deployment. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ernst Roets - Head of Policy at Afriforum

125 125

Today at 12:15 SAPS crowd-control methods are outdated? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

David Bruce

125 125

Today at 12:23 Black Sash calls on government to fast-track implementation of basic income grant. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash

125 125

Today at 12:23 Anglican priest names her rapist The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu

125 125

Today at 12:37 U.S trains Mozambican soldiers against insurgency The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

125 125

Today at 12:37 SECTION 25 LAND EXPROPRIATION PUBLIC HEARINGS The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:40 Karpower ships as a energy source - Green Connection weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection

125 125

Today at 12:41 Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:45 Students take fees protest to the Union Buildings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)

125 125

Today at 12:45 An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...

paddy upton

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlene le Roux

125 125

Today at 13:33 Travel with AfriTrails Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Evan Sparks

125 125

Today at 13:45 Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Anton Crone

125 125

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 15:50 Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb

125 125

Today at 18:13 ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125