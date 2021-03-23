What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Milkwood Spa at Lagoon Lodge
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:35
What is happening with our vaccine roll out plan?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof. Shabir Madhi
Today at 10:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 11:05
US and European governments called on to suspend Covid 19 patent rules
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Medical Aid schemes in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
Profile - Sibu Siko Shosha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sibulele Siko Shosha
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- taking good care of your skin
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sian Hartshorne, dermatologist
Today at 11:45
The Songezo Cycling Academy, established in Masiphumelele
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Songezo Jim - Cyclist at Team Qhubeka
Today at 12:05
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is back in the Durban Magistrate’s court today, facing charges of fraud and corruption along with 21 other people, including eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, municipal officials and several companies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:07
The future of the ANC-led alliance.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alex Mashilo
Today at 12:10
The Commission hears SARS related evidence from the former partner at BAIN SA, Mr. Athol Williams.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
AfriForum applies to Zondo commission to cross-examine Cyril Ramaphosa on cadre deployment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst Roets - Head of Policy at Afriforum
Today at 12:15
SAPS crowd-control methods are outdated?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 12:23
Black Sash calls on government to fast-track implementation of basic income grant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash
Today at 12:23
Anglican priest names her rapist
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
U.S trains Mozambican soldiers against insurgency
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
Today at 12:37
SECTION 25 LAND EXPROPRIATION PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:40
Karpower ships as a energy source - Green Connection weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 12:41
Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga- Department of Education Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Students take fees protest to the Union Buildings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:45
An olympics without spectators. Is it worth it?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paddy Upton - Top Cricket Coach and Author of 'The Barefoot Coach' at ...
paddy upton
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Protests outside Artscape as theatre launches its 50th birthday celebrations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlene le Roux
Today at 13:33
Travel with AfriTrails
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Evan Sparks
Today at 13:45
Top Five Easter Camp Sites with Getaway magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anton Crone
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
During this lockdown, I realised that its ok, not to be ok - Brent Lindeque The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health. 23 March 2021 8:34 AM
What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods? Anat 's Gilli Apter reflects on how the past year has impacted on the company's wellbeing. 23 March 2021 8:09 AM
85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196 The Health Department says it has recorded 599 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 538, 451. 23 March 2021 6:30 AM
View all Local
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer... 22 March 2021 1:27 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

23 March 2021 8:09 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
21daysoflockdown

Anat 's Gilli Apter reflects on how the past year has impacted on the company's wellbeing.

Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

How has the pandemic impacted on the livelihoods of ordinary South Africans?

RELATED: 85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196

Bongani Bingwa chats to Anat 's Gilli Apter to give more insight on how the almost year long South African lockdown has impacted on the company.

It's been a crazy, tumultuous year and for Anat, there is two sides to the coin, one is that the company is still very much struggling and working very hard to keep the business going. And on the other hand, they are still operating which is kind of a miracle.

Gilli Apter, Anat

The company is surviving not for lack of effort, she says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




23 March 2021 8:09 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus
COVID19
21daysoflockdown

More from Local

During this lockdown, I realised that its ok, not to be ok - Brent Lindeque

23 March 2021 8:34 AM

The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196

23 March 2021 6:30 AM

The Health Department says it has recorded 599 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 538, 451.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road

22 March 2021 4:50 PM

City of Tshwane emergency services MMC Karen Meyers gives an update on the ambulance licensing debacle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council

22 March 2021 3:05 PM

Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA

22 March 2021 1:34 PM

DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy

22 March 2021 1:27 PM

The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees

22 March 2021 1:04 PM

NEC member Bongani Mahlangu says the planned march is due to the fact that the government has not pitched to any meeting called.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister

22 March 2021 12:52 PM

Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance

22 March 2021 12:34 PM

The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BlindSA: Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?

22 March 2021 12:00 PM

BlindSA vice-president Christo de Klerk says what they can read is extremely limited and that irks them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

During this lockdown, I realised that its ok, not to be ok - Brent Lindeque

Local

What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Local

85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196

Local

EWN Highlights

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

23 March 2021 10:24 AM

Cry for help: Sadag receives over 500,000 calls since start of lockdown

23 March 2021 9:08 AM

137 killed in Niger's deadliest suspected jihadist massacre

23 March 2021 8:34 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA