What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?





Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

How has the pandemic impacted on the livelihoods of ordinary South Africans?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Anat 's Gilli Apter to give more insight on how the almost year long South African lockdown has impacted on the company.

It's been a crazy, tumultuous year and for Anat, there is two sides to the coin, one is that the company is still very much struggling and working very hard to keep the business going. And on the other hand, they are still operating which is kind of a miracle. Gilli Apter, Anat

The company is surviving not for lack of effort, she says.

