What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?
Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
How has the pandemic impacted on the livelihoods of ordinary South Africans?
RELATED: 85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196
Bongani Bingwa chats to Anat 's Gilli Apter to give more insight on how the almost year long South African lockdown has impacted on the company.
It's been a crazy, tumultuous year and for Anat, there is two sides to the coin, one is that the company is still very much struggling and working very hard to keep the business going. And on the other hand, they are still operating which is kind of a miracle.Gilli Apter, Anat
The company is surviving not for lack of effort, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kovop58/kovop582004/kovop58200400228/144846708-south-africa-national-flag-at-medical-surgical-protection-mask-on-black-wooden-background-coronaviru.jpg
More from Local
During this lockdown, I realised that its ok, not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More
85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196
The Health Department says it has recorded 599 infections bringing the known caseload to 1, 538, 451.Read More
City of Tshwane ambulances back on the road
City of Tshwane emergency services MMC Karen Meyers gives an update on the ambulance licensing debacle.Read More
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council
Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go.Read More
Infrastructure suffers as Covid-19 worsens problems at municipalities - DA
DA spokesperson for local government Cilliers Brink says lockdown affects the ability of households and businesses to pay rates.Read More
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.Read More
South African Union of Students to march to Union Buildings over fees
NEC member Bongani Mahlangu says the planned march is due to the fact that the government has not pitched to any meeting called.Read More
Brown defends appointments she made as Public Enterprises minister
Lynne Brown is back at the state capture commission on Monday, where evidence leaders are focusing on the appointment of Richard Seleke as director-general.Read More
Wits SRC raises R4m to assist students in urgent need of financial assistance
The Wits SRC said that it had managed to raise the money within the last two months.Read More
BlindSA: Why should our right to what we want to read be limited?
BlindSA vice-president Christo de Klerk says what they can read is extremely limited and that irks them.Read More