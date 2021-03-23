During this lockdown, I realised that its ok, not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
While the pandemic has impacted greatly on people's mental health, how have people stayed positive during this period.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa The Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque says there were moments during this lockdown where he was not ok.
One of the biggest realisations during the last 362 days, was that honesty and feeling the feelings, not being ok, was ok.Brent Lindeque, Blogger - The Good Things Guy
For so long, I thought is was my duty to keep sharing good stories, be positive and always be that guy. And what happened in lockdown is that I realised that was impossible.Brent Lindeque, Blogger - The Good Things Guy
Listen below to the full conversation:
