Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.
Anyone who wants to understand South Africa today, a country so beautiful yet so broken, simply has to read this book.Niall Ferguson, author – The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Tony Leon, author of Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land.
Leon led the DA from its inception in 2000, until his retirement from leadership in 2007.
Before that, he led the Democratic Party from 1994.
Description of Leon’s “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land” by independent bookstore UPPERcase:
Future Tense analyses the squandered and corrupted years since Leon’s first award-winning biography.
Leon, with unique access and penetrating insight, presents a portrait of today’s South Africa and prospective future, based on his vast political involvement with key power players.
His intimate view of these presidents and their history-making, and his many worldly encounters, reflects on a country and planet in upheaval.
Leon also provides an insider view for the first time of the power struggles within the official opposition party, which saw the exit of its first black leader in 2019.
Written during the coronavirus lockdown, Future Tense also examines the surge of both the disease and the response, which has crashed the economy and its future prospects, as well as the rise of a dangerous Julius Malema-led populism, and how this echoes global discontent elsewhere.
There is every reason to fear for the future of South Africa, but Leon advocates hope.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
Source : Picture: EWN.
