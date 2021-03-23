Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
Sivuyile Siv Ngesi is one of SA’s most dynamic performers, whose diverse talents have seen him making waves in the entertainment industry. He took over the "Soundtracks of my Life" playlist this past weekend with his Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.
Queen was most definitely the soundtrack to my life, there was something special about themSiv Ngesi, Award-Winning Media Personality
I wanted to be on a stage, I wanted to be able to perform and this music sounded so different from the music I was listening to when I was growing up because I was just a Xhosa boy growing up in Gugulethu but this music just resonated with me.Siv Ngesi, Award-winning Media Personality
