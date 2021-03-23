Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing





Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi talks to Clement Manyathela on South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out plan.

Madhi says there is no coherent roll-out plan of the vaccine from the government.

Experts are already warning of a possible third wave. The Health Department reported on Monday that so far over 180,000 health care workers have been inoculated.

Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing when it comes to Covid-19. Unfortunately, there has been a number of errors that have been made Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University

I have always said that 40-million vaccination by the end of this year was an aspirational goal and it was not going to happen. Shabir Madhi, Professor of vaccinology - Wits University

He adds that South Africa should focus on deploying the vaccine to high-risk people immediately.

We need to avoid the resurgence where we see a large number of people being hospitalised and a large number of people dying. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology - Wits University

