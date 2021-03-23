We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash





Advocacy group the Black Sash has called on the South African government to fast-track the implementation of the proposed basic income grant to help those left destitute by the lockdown.

This comes after Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu called for the implementation of the grant in the National Assembly.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Black Sash national advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke reflects on the matter.

There is an urgent call for the basic income grant, it has been debated in Parliament as well and the Social Development Department confirmed that the grant would be a solution to alleviate poverty. Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke, National advocacy manager - Black Sash

This is an issue of political will on the part of the government. Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke, National advocacy manager - Black Sash

