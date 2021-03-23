[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home
On this day last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national 21-days lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Many people had to start working from home which resulted in changing their routines, making space for home offices and how to have virtual meetings with their bosses and colleagues.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington about the realities of working from home.
There are a lot of people who found working from home very tough and I think those people who can work from home might want to work from home a day or two during the week.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Some people might say I don't want to work from home but I don't want to go to the office.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Watch the interview here:
He adds that the shift in mentality around work needs to happen.
This working from home thing is not something that everybody has just become lazy.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday
Graeme says the five pillars for healthy teams consist of building:
• A sense of Belonging
• A sense of Mastery
• A sense of Autonomy
• A sense of Generosity and
• A sense of Purpose in our people, teams and organisations.
Listen to the full interview below...
