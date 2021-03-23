Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown





Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says the change to homeschooling when lockdown started a year ago, has impacted the home environment as parents had to shift from being primary caregivers to teachers.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Dr Matenjie says some children did not have access to technology and this disadvantaged them.

A number of parents were raising the concern that during the lockdown, trusting that learning was happening with the child in front of the computer they dropped the ball. Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach

A lot of parents suddenly had to encounter the fact that now they were hands-on with their children's learning. They did not know the challenges that the child was going through. Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach

