Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie says the change to homeschooling when lockdown started a year ago, has impacted the home environment as parents had to shift from being primary caregivers to teachers.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Dr Matenjie says some children did not have access to technology and this disadvantaged them.
Watch the full interview below...
A number of parents were raising the concern that during the lockdown, trusting that learning was happening with the child in front of the computer they dropped the ball.Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach
A lot of parents suddenly had to encounter the fact that now they were hands-on with their children's learning. They did not know the challenges that the child was going through.Dr Tshepiso Matentjie, Registered educational psychologist and life coach
Listen to the full interview below...
