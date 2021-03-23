Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food





Remember the frenzied bulk buying that took place in fear of a lockdown-sparked apocalypse in 2020?

Nando's has found a win-win way to share any tins of food you may have left over from that time of panic.

If you place an order for a Nando's meal and donate a tin, you get a free side of chips.

Of course you can also help people in desperate need of food without getting anything in return.

We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021

It's the second time in the past year that Nando’s has partnered with non-profit organisation, Joint Aid Management (JAM) to help people in need.

SA CEO Doug Place elaborates on The Money Show.

I won't lie - we looked in a couple of our own cupboards at home and found some pilchards and baked beans and chickpeas and other tinned goods... Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

We figured, what better way to celebrate the anniversary of lockdown than to give people what they really want, which in this case is a side of Nando's chips! Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

You can buy a quarter chicken with a side of pilchards if you'd like! We'll swop out those pilchards for a free side of chips. Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Joint Aid Management are collecting these tins from us, mostly for young kids... Tinned goods are preferable in this case because they're easy to distribute, they have long shelf-lives and the kids can take them home as well. Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Place says there are people that have indicated they'd like to donate tinned goods without benefiting from the "chip benefit".

You can participate in Nando’s Tin for Tjips initiative by ordering through its mobile app or online for delivery or collection.

Find more info on ordering and specifications for the tinned food you're donating here.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food