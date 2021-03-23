Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
Remember the frenzied bulk buying that took place in fear of a lockdown-sparked apocalypse in 2020?
Nando's has found a win-win way to share any tins of food you may have left over from that time of panic.
If you place an order for a Nando's meal and donate a tin, you get a free side of chips.
Of course you can also help people in desperate need of food without getting anything in return.
We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021
It's the second time in the past year that Nando’s has partnered with non-profit organisation, Joint Aid Management (JAM) to help people in need.
SA CEO Doug Place elaborates on The Money Show.
I won't lie - we looked in a couple of our own cupboards at home and found some pilchards and baked beans and chickpeas and other tinned goods...Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
We figured, what better way to celebrate the anniversary of lockdown than to give people what they really want, which in this case is a side of Nando's chips!Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
You can buy a quarter chicken with a side of pilchards if you'd like! We'll swop out those pilchards for a free side of chips.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
Joint Aid Management are collecting these tins from us, mostly for young kids... Tinned goods are preferable in this case because they're easy to distribute, they have long shelf-lives and the kids can take them home as well.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
Place says there are people that have indicated they'd like to donate tinned goods without benefiting from the "chip benefit".
You can participate in Nando’s Tin for Tjips initiative by ordering through its mobile app or online for delivery or collection.
Find more info on ordering and specifications for the tinned food you're donating here.
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadymvdrobot/vadymvdrobot1512/vadymvdrobot151202042/49774499-profile-of-beautiful-happy-woman-in-plaid-shirt-tasting-french-fries-over-yellow-background.jpg
More from Business
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm
Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one
She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa
The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.Read More
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics
The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
More from Local
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Why the Reserve Bank is being sued for Steinhoff
Specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan explains why Lancaster is suing the Reserve Bank.Read More
Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie the change in learning environment affected the family.Read More
[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home
Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington talks about the dynamics of working from home during the lockdown.Read More
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash
National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant.Read More
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb
Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known as radical economic transformation forces - will fight to the bitter end.Read More
Wits SRC raises R4-million, will prioritise those from rural areas and townships
Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka explains how they will distribute the money to students.Read More
Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing
Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi talks about the Covid-19 vaccine and the roll-out plan by the government.Read More
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court
The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor
Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane
The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More