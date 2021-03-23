Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to... 23 March 2021 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 23 March 2021 7:38 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food

23 March 2021 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.

Remember the frenzied bulk buying that took place in fear of a lockdown-sparked apocalypse in 2020?

Nando's has found a win-win way to share any tins of food you may have left over from that time of panic.

If you place an order for a Nando's meal and donate a tin, you get a free side of chips.

Of course you can also help people in desperate need of food without getting anything in return.

It's the second time in the past year that Nando’s has partnered with non-profit organisation, Joint Aid Management (JAM) to help people in need.

SA CEO Doug Place elaborates on The Money Show.

I won't lie - we looked in a couple of our own cupboards at home and found some pilchards and baked beans and chickpeas and other tinned goods...

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

We figured, what better way to celebrate the anniversary of lockdown than to give people what they really want, which in this case is a side of Nando's chips!

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

You can buy a quarter chicken with a side of pilchards if you'd like! We'll swop out those pilchards for a free side of chips.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Joint Aid Management are collecting these tins from us, mostly for young kids... Tinned goods are preferable in this case because they're easy to distribute, they have long shelf-lives and the kids can take them home as well.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa

Place says there are people that have indicated they'd like to donate tinned goods without benefiting from the "chip benefit".

You can participate in Nando’s Tin for Tjips initiative by ordering through its mobile app or online for delivery or collection.

Find more info on ordering and specifications for the tinned food you're donating here.

For more detail, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food




