Why the Reserve Bank is being sued for Steinhoff
News24 is reporting that the Reserve Bank is being sued for enabling Steinhodd to move assets overseas.
Specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan explains the case to John Perlman.
This case is taking place in the context of Steinhoff attempting to settle over 100 legal claims against it in relation to the crash of its share price in December 2017.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24
Lancaster is challenging the decision that the Reserve Bank has made in relation to certain applications that Steinhoff has made that will make that settlement process possible.Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie the change in learning environment affected the family.Read More
[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home
Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington talks about the dynamics of working from home during the lockdown.Read More
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash
National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant.Read More
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb
Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known as radical economic transformation forces - will fight to the bitter end.Read More
Wits SRC raises R4-million, will prioritise those from rural areas and townships
Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka explains how they will distribute the money to students.Read More
Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing
Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi talks about the Covid-19 vaccine and the roll-out plan by the government.Read More
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court
The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.Read More