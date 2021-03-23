Why the Reserve Bank is being sued for Steinhoff





News24 is reporting that the Reserve Bank is being sued for enabling Steinhodd to move assets overseas.

Specialist legal writer Karyn Maughan explains the case to John Perlman.

This case is taking place in the context of Steinhoff attempting to settle over 100 legal claims against it in relation to the crash of its share price in December 2017. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24

Lancaster is challenging the decision that the Reserve Bank has made in relation to certain applications that Steinhoff has made that will make that settlement process possible. Karyn Maughan, Specialist legal writer - News24

