SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus





Fifty-five more people in South Africa have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the national death toll to 52,251.

The country has also recorded 510 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 538, 961.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 465, 204 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 194,257 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 538 961 the total number of deaths is 52 251 the total number of recoveries is 1 465 204 and the total number of vaccines administered is 194 257. pic.twitter.com/fOcuY7egzh — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021