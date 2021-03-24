SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus
Fifty-five more people in South Africa have died after contracting the coronavirus pushing the national death toll to 52,251.
The country has also recorded 510 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 538, 961.
RELATED: 85 more people die after contracting COVID-19 bringing death toll to 52, 196
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 465, 204 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 194,257 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 538 961 the total number of deaths is 52 251 the total number of recoveries is 1 465 204 and the total number of vaccines administered is 194 257. pic.twitter.com/fOcuY7egzh— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now!
