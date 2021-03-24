[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral

Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a man stealing a woman's blue pot plant has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: