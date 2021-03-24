[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral





Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral

Social media is talking after a fisherman helped save a kid stuck on ice has gone viral.

Watch video below:

A man in Ukraine was seen casting a fishing rod equipped with a weight towards a boy floating on a block of ice to save him pic.twitter.com/q2k0EEmrHr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021

