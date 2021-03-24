[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral
Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral
Social media is talking after a fisherman helped save a kid stuck on ice has gone viral.
Watch video below:
A man in Ukraine was seen casting a fishing rod equipped with a weight towards a boy floating on a block of ice to save him pic.twitter.com/q2k0EEmrHr— Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1374574191534436353
