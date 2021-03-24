One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers





Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The socioeconomic impact of the virus on South Africans continues to be felt, with many families having to make extraordinary sacrifices.

RELATED: What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Some mothers have had to give up their babies for adoption in order to alleviate the burden of abject poverty.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the matter.

I met a 33 year old mother who had to leave her 10 year old son with her neighbour to come and get work in Gauteng. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She talks about how she was so desperate that she considered giving up her child for adoption, she reports.

Watch below the full report by Eyewitness News:

Listen below to the full interview: