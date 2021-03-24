If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana
African National Congress (ANC) head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana says the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) group within the ANC is unconstitutional and committing misconduct.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Godongwana says what the group is doing is ill-discipline.
National executive committee member Joel Netshitenzhe wrote an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick where he accuses secretary-general Ace Magashule of seemingly being part of a wider campaign to undermine its structures.
I agree with Joel Netshitenzhe 100%.Enoch Godongwana, Head of economic transformation - ANC
The factions and fights within the ANC must not be allowed to destroy our democratic politics.Enoch Godongwana, Head of economic transformation - ANC
Godongwana says the solution to the ANC is to deal with ill-discipline within the party.
If at some point the ANC cannot correct its ways, the people of South Africa see this democratic Constitution which we say they must defend to look for different alternatives.Enoch Godongwana, Head of economic transformation - ANC
The people must pose this question: Is the ANC the appropriate instrument to exercise this power on our behalf? If the ANC decides to undermine the Constitution of this country it cannot be exercising that power on their behalf and interests.Enoch Godongwana, Head of economic transformation - ANC
Member of the ANC Andile Lungisa says he is not a member of the RET group.
It will be narrow for anyone to take the issue of the economy as an ANC matter.Andile Lungisa, ANC member
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
