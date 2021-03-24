[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Tessa Mildenhall
Laché Pretorius
Today at 15:10
Protesting +-3000 Protestors at The Race Track Bloekombosch.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bain SA partner continues state capture inquiry testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
How do we aim for a zero plastic waste approach or a redesign of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karoline Hanks - environmental activist
Today at 15:40
Support your Olympic Hockey Team prepare to do something special at the Tokyo Olympics!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Austin Smith - South Africa Mens Hockey #5
Today at 15:50
Wildfire sees Nature Reserves in the Stellenbosch area closed for public access
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petro van Rhyn - Cape Nature
Today at 16:05
'Unique’ shark sightings off the coast of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 16:10
Did you know someone before they became famous?
The Flash Drive
Today at 16:40
USA & Covid -19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control
Today at 16:50
The scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sandile Cele, South African biochemist
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zondo sets out dates for President CR to appear at commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 17:10
Human Rights Commission releases report revealing shortcomings identified in the City of Joburg’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission
Today at 17:20
NFTs, explained: what they are and why should we care?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Abuses in police management
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security Studies
Today at 17:45
An update in South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Killian Hagemann - co-founder of G7 Renewable Energies and director of Oya
Today at 18:13
SARB's interest rates decision preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Christel House International
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Russell - chair at Christel House Sa School
Latest Local
Shining a spotlight on police brutality during lockdown SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo says they would have preferred to see a better approach with fewer allegations of infringements. 24 March 2021 2:28 PM
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana ANC members Enoch Godongwana and Andile Lungisa talk about the ongoing conversations around factions and RET forces. 24 March 2021 11:32 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
View all Politics
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work. 24 March 2021 10:36 AM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:24 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
Business

[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

24 March 2021 10:36 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Nigeria
Africa
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Lagos
Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games
Africa at Work

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

Pick n Pay is opening its first store in Nigeria.

It is partnering with a Nigerian company to open smaller "neighbourhood" stores, a different strategy to those of other South African retailers.

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

The news comes as Shoprite struggles to conclude its exit from Africa's largest economy.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

It's a breaking story. They just opened in Lagos… People are saying how great it is…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Other South African retailers opted for the shopping mall model… not common in Nigeria… Pick n Pay is looking to be more widespread and accessible…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Shoprite is pulling out… and negotiating a deal for the retention of their brand. They have 25 stores in Nigeria… One in and one out! … Woolworths also went in with a Nigerian company, and they didn't make it… Massmart might also be selling…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Nigeria is a numbers game… Pick n Pay is not a newcomer in the rest of Africa…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos




Nigeria
Africa
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Lagos
Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games
Africa at Work

More from Business

Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food

23 March 2021 8:43 PM

SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.

Read More arrow_forward

Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients

23 March 2021 8:00 PM

New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm

23 March 2021 7:38 PM

Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.

Read More arrow_forward

More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch

23 March 2021 6:59 PM

Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.

Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

Read More arrow_forward

Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one

19 March 2021 12:38 PM

She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corruption buster.

Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Read More arrow_forward

Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

18 March 2021 10:40 PM

The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.

Read More arrow_forward

Why the US Fed's interest rate decision matters to South Africa

18 March 2021 7:40 PM

The US Federal Reserve is letting inflation run without increasing interest rates - comment from economist Goolam Ballim.

Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency

Politics

One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers

Local

If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana

Local

'Our work at Sars was effectively a sham,' Williams tells Zondo Inquiry

24 March 2021 2:16 PM

SA Weather Service issues flood warning for several parts of Gauteng

24 March 2021 1:48 PM

ANC top 6 must be reprimanded over PP probe vote instruction - MKMVA

24 March 2021 1:30 PM

