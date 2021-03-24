Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency





The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021.

This is in line with Ramaphosa’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the commission, the statement said.

The president will give evidence in his capacity as president and former deputy president of the republic and as president and former deputy president of the African National Congress, it added.