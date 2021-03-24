SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law
Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) allegedly contributed Collins Khosa death who died after he died after he was beaten up by law enforcement for allegedly finding a glass of alcohol in his yard.
RELATED: Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended
The soldiers confiscated two beers from Khosa's house and started an argument with his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango started after one of them slammed the gate on Khosa’s car.
Mandy Wiener from the Midday Report chats to Muvhango who gives more insight on the matter.
I am very disappointed as it was unnecessary for them to use force. We didn't deserve to be attacked the way they attacked us.Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa brother-in-law
The SANDF's actions directly led to Collins Khosa's death and that was unnecessary because he had kids, a partner and a mother to look after.Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa brother-in-law
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from A year of being apart, together
Shining a spotlight on police brutality during lockdown
SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo says they would have preferred to see a better approach with fewer allegations of infringements.Read More
One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on how mothers were forced to give their babies up for adoption during lockdown.Read More
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph
Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.Read More
Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie the change in learning environment affected the family.Read More
[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home
Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington talks about the dynamics of working from home during the lockdown.Read More
During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More