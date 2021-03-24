SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law





Around this time last year, South Africa went under a national 21 day lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) allegedly contributed Collins Khosa death who died after he died after he was beaten up by law enforcement for allegedly finding a glass of alcohol in his yard.

RELATED: Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

The soldiers confiscated two beers from Khosa's house and started an argument with his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango started after one of them slammed the gate on Khosa’s car.

Mandy Wiener from the Midday Report chats to Muvhango who gives more insight on the matter.

I am very disappointed as it was unnecessary for them to use force. We didn't deserve to be attacked the way they attacked us. Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa brother-in-law

The SANDF's actions directly led to Collins Khosa's death and that was unnecessary because he had kids, a partner and a mother to look after. Thabiso Muvhango, Collins Khosa brother-in-law

Listen below to the full conversation: