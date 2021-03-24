TB more prevalent than previously reported - Report





As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, tuberculosis (TB) is highly prevalent in South Africa.

According to the WHO Global TB Report 2020, more people died of TB (58 000) in 2019 than people who died of Covid-19 (52-251) in 2020.

World TB day is observed on 24 March annually to raise awareness around the disease.

Ray White speaks to TB programme lead at health non-governmental organisation Right to Care Dr Lucy Connell.

TB is very prevalent in South Africa and in fact results of our first-ever TB prevalence survey that were released at the beginning of this month, shows that there is twice as much TB than we previously ever reported before. Dr Lucy Connell, TB programme lead - Right to Care

We now know which groups it is affecting in terms of sex, age groups and we also know which groups we are missing in terms of diagnosis. Dr Lucy Connell, TB programme lead - Right to Care

