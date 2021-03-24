Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Egypt
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Samsa
Suez Canal
SA Maritime Safety Authority
Cargo ship
container ship
shipping
Captain Vernon Keller
Ever Given

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

The cargo ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal on Wednesday is blocking one of the world's most important trade routes.

About 12% of global trade passes through the waterway which provides the shortest shipping link between Asia and Europe.

The length of the 400-metre Ever Given is being compared to the height of the Eiffel Tower, to indicate its size.

RELATED: PHOTOS - Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground

It broadsided after 40-knot winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility, according to the Suez Canal Authority.

Latest reports indicate that tug boats are working to free the ship and refloat it.

It's not often you see a sight like this, says Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

He tells Bruce Whitfield it would be extremely tricky to go the route of offloading the vessel to help re-float it.

What happened is that the bulbous bow [bulb at the bow just beneath the waterline] is basically stuck on the other side. I know that they're trying to dislodge that at the moment, but obviously it's very difficult under the circumstances and they're waiting for a high tide.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

What makes it so difficult is that the vessel is so fully-laden. She's got over 20,000 containers on board which means that if they can't refloat this vessel it will be quite a difficult task to remove the cargo and re-float it.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

The last grounding in the Suez canal was in 2017 when another large container ship ran aground, but that one was re-floated in a couple of hours.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

If they're unable to re-float the Ever Given "in the next couple of hours" the owners of the vessels being blocked would have to consider the difficult decision of the extra time and cost to sail around South Africa's Cape coast.

Listen to Captain Keller's insights in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
