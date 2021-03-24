The fear we had was of the unknown - COVID-19 survivor
It has been a year since South Africa went into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
John Perlman speaks to Meghan Smith who is one of the first 50 people to test positive for the virus.
Smith says the fear was of the unknown than the limited info around the virus.
We caught the virus before lockdown even hit, we were one of the first 50 in the country. There was no protocol back then.Megan Smith
In terms of panicking and needing to know exactly what was going on, we didn't get extremely sick, my dad who was 70 at the time and was going through chemo, did get quite sick and we had to speak to doctors and consider the possibility of going to the hospital.Megan Smith
Listen to the full interview below...
Watch the video below...
