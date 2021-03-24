Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was the first hospital in Gauteng to treat the first Covid-19 case in the province.
The first case of COVID-19 in South African was detected in KwaZulu-Natal.
John Perlman speaks to the treating team of the first patient in Gauteng.
Everybody was quite concerned at that time and it was about finding a place at the hospital that allowed for the isolation for this particular patient.Dr Erica Shaddock, One of the treating doctor
Everybody was very nervous, full PPE, patient isolated and spoken only through the door. It was very hard.Dr Erica Shaddock, One of the treating doctor
Professional nurse Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi says they were terrified when the first patient came through.
The biggest challenge was that is was something new to all of us so we felt like we are dealing with something we don't have knowledge of. We felt like it was not prepared for it.Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi, Professional nurse
When the patient first came in, it was terrifying for us but we had to deal with it.Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi, Professional nurse
Meanwhile, the cleaner at the ward where the patient was, Aletta Thusi, says she was scared and nervous.
I didn't know where to start, they had to put the PPE stuff. It was difficult for me. My family was so scared, they wanted me to resign, they were so scared.Aletta Thusi, Cleaner
It was difficult for them, they were so scared, they thought I will get infected and infect them.Aletta Thusi, Cleaner
Listen to the full interview below...
Watch the video below ...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
More from A year of being apart, together
The scientist at the heart of fight against new COVID-19 variant
University of KwaZulu-Natal Nelson Mandela School of Medicine student Sandile Cele says South Africa has world-class laboratories.Read More
The fear we had was of the unknown - COVID-19 survivor
Meghan Smith, one of the first 50 people to test positive for the virus, talks about her family's journey with COVID-19.Read More
Shining a spotlight on police brutality during lockdown
SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo says they would have preferred to see a better approach with fewer allegations of infringements.Read More
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law
Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year.Read More
One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on how mothers were forced to give their babies up for adoption during lockdown.Read More
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph
Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.Read More
Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown
Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie the change in learning environment affected the family.Read More
[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home
Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington talks about the dynamics of working from home during the lockdown.Read More
During this lockdown I realised that it's ok not to be ok - Brent Lindeque
The Good Things Guy blogger reflects on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on his mental health.Read More