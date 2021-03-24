Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient





Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was the first hospital in Gauteng to treat the first Covid-19 case in the province.

The first case of COVID-19 in South African was detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

John Perlman speaks to the treating team of the first patient in Gauteng.

Everybody was quite concerned at that time and it was about finding a place at the hospital that allowed for the isolation for this particular patient. Dr Erica Shaddock, One of the treating doctor

Everybody was very nervous, full PPE, patient isolated and spoken only through the door. It was very hard. Dr Erica Shaddock, One of the treating doctor

Professional nurse Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi says they were terrified when the first patient came through.

The biggest challenge was that is was something new to all of us so we felt like we are dealing with something we don't have knowledge of. We felt like it was not prepared for it. Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi, Professional nurse

When the patient first came in, it was terrifying for us but we had to deal with it. Sister Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi, Professional nurse

Meanwhile, the cleaner at the ward where the patient was, Aletta Thusi, says she was scared and nervous.

I didn't know where to start, they had to put the PPE stuff. It was difficult for me. My family was so scared, they wanted me to resign, they were so scared. Aletta Thusi, Cleaner

It was difficult for them, they were so scared, they thought I will get infected and infect them. Aletta Thusi, Cleaner

Listen to the full interview below...

Watch the video below ...