SA records 1,048 COVID-19 and 121 people succumb to virus





One hundred and twenty-one more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also recorded 1,048 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 540, 009.

RELATED: SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 466, 595 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 207,808 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 540 009 the total number of deaths is 52 372 the total number of recoveries is 1 466 595 and the total number of vaccines administered is 207 808. pic.twitter.com/KYTSFsOCvT — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 24, 2021