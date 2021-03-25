Streaming issues? Report here
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court

25 March 2021 7:59 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Concourt
Zondo commission
in contept of court

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution.

The State Capture Commission will be heading to the Constitutional Court on Thursday to seek an order to find former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court.

Chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission approached the apex court seeking an order against Zuma and have him arrested for two years for his refusal to appear at the commission.

RELATED: Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday met with the Defend our Democracy delegation over concerns regarding Zuma's refusal to appear before the commission.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola says everyone is equal before the law.

The Constitution reigns supreme as it is the highest law in the land and all citizens are expected to comply with the Constitution. It will have more weight if people who might have led the executive to also comply with the law.

Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice

Listen below to the full conversation:




