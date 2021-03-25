Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court
The State Capture Commission will be heading to the Constitutional Court on Thursday to seek an order to find former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court.
Chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission approached the apex court seeking an order against Zuma and have him arrested for two years for his refusal to appear at the commission.
RELATED: Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday met with the Defend our Democracy delegation over concerns regarding Zuma's refusal to appear before the commission.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola says everyone is equal before the law.
The Constitution reigns supreme as it is the highest law in the land and all citizens are expected to comply with the Constitution. It will have more weight if people who might have led the executive to also comply with the law.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law
Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year.Read More
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency
The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash
National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant.Read More
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb
Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known as radical economic transformation forces - will fight to the bitter end.Read More
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court
The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to over R430 million.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy
The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer how some individuals accused of corruption were appointed in key positions.Read More
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'
Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.Read More
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA
CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership.Read More