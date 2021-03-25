Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies

Today at 10:33 #SaveYourFaves Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Samantha Hansen

Today at 10:45 Michelle the Travelling Doctor Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Earth Hour and the Club of Rome Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Personal trainers The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 11:32 The Pandemic & the culture of giving Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Neptal Khoza

Today at 11:45 Faircape Dairies launch Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

louis Loubser

Today at 12:05 The State Capture commission of Inquiry heads to the Constitutional court asking for Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court and to be jailed for two years. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:07 Zuma to appear at Concourt for contempt hearing by Zondo commission The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

Today at 12:10 Hands off Zuma Protest. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 SANDU threatens legal action The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Advocate Pikkie Greef - National Sectary at South African Defence Force Un

Pikkie Greeff

Today at 12:15 The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), which has asked to be admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the commission's Constitutional Court bid to have Zuma jailed for two years after being held in contempt of court for ignoring subpoenas issued by The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anton Van Dalsen - Legal Counsellor at Helen Suzman Foundation

Today at 12:23 AUDIO: The Commission continues to hear South African Revenue Services (SARS) related evidence from SARS employee Mr Vlok Symington. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:27 Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Pretoria Magistrate Court to answer to perjury charges. This will be Mkhwebane's second appearance on three counts of lying under oath. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has recommended that the government impose tighter lockdown restrictions for the upcoming long Easter weekend. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof. Barry Schoub

Today at 12:40 The dangers of social media financial advice The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray

Today at 12:41 The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread of The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

Today at 12:45 Tyson-Holyfield fight set to go ahead in May - Boxing analyst weighs in The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Peter Leopeng

Today at 12:45 BeyondCOVID Business Survey The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lings Naidoo - Co-founder at BeyondCOVID initiative

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Audio: Nzimande refutes claims that he won't engage with SAUS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

