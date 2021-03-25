Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee





JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's top coronavirus adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, has stepped down - saying he needed to devote his attention to his HIV research and other academic commitments.

On Thursday, he said his term as the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on COVID-19 was coming to an end and he would be moving on.

“As the one-year anniversary of my term nears, the time has come for me to return to my HIV research and academic commitments. I am therefore stepping down from the MAC on COVID-19 (and consequently from the MAC on Vaccines as well), having served for a year, with my last day being 23 March 2021.”

Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He also holds positions at the universities of Harvard, Columbia and Cornell.

In a statement on Thursday, Minister Mkhize confirmed Karim's departure.

"The minister is sure all South Africans will join us as we convey our deep appreciation to Prof. Abdool Karim for his exceptional stewardship during one of the greatest crises faced by humanity. Throughout, he has remained focused, level headed, calm and compassionate. Even under enormous pressure, Professor Abdool Karim always received everyone with his warm smile and reassuring presence."

Mkhize thanked the professor for answering the call to serve the country during a difficult time.

"Professor Abdool Karim has led a team of top scientists who have been of support to the department as a whole, the National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet. We thank Professor Abdool Karim for answering the call to serve and remaining steadfast throughout his tenure as a leader in the fight against COVID-19."

The minister has announced that Professor Marian Jacobs will be joined by Professor Koleka Mlisana as co-chairs.

"The minister has every confidence in Prof Mlisana’s expertise and skill and is grateful that there will be good preservation of institutional knowledge, ensuring continuity in the leadership of this highly influential body- the MAC on COVID-19. We wish Prof Mlisana all the very best and assure her of our support as a department and as government."

Professor Karim said although there is was no immediate threat of a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Africa, everything possible must be done to avoid large Easter gatherings that could turn into super spreader events.

He said the country was recording a low number of daily COVID-19 cases and the transmission rate was also low.

Although this is good news, government needs to keep it this way.

“We are going to have to face these challenges; we do not want to do something right now that will create an event. So, we saw in November – for example – when high school students decided to go and have their celebrations. We really need to avoid that happening again because what happened there was that over a 1,000 people got infected, they spread the virus and we had a new variant.”

Karim is in favour of government imposing stricter regulations ahead of the Easter period

However, government still needs to make a pronouncement.

This article first appeared on EWN : Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee