Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy
Clement Manyathela spends time with businessman, entrepreneur and football club owner Sandile Donald Muziwenkosi Zungu on this edition of #Hanging Out With Clement.
He is a man who is passionate about transformation and inclusivity in the business sector, always pushing for the advancement of black businesses.
He studied mechanical engineering and a master's in business administration at the University of Cape Town.
The chairperson of Zungu Investment Company (Zico), an investment firm with a diverse portfolio, shares more.
If you are a conscientious South African, if you are interested in a better life for all South Africans, if you are interested in change and you really appreciate that youçant be an armchair critic, you've got to roll out your sleeves and get involved. Throw yourself into the trenches. I've got civic duties and there is no alternative.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Our generation must take that responsibility seriously. The erstwhile generation of Sisulu, Mandela, Kathrada and others spent jail time for our freedoms, the least that we can do is to allocate time to make meaningful change in the lives of people, South Africans in particular.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
It was a lovely time growing up in Umlazi. The township conspired to create a pathway for people like myself, who had much bigger dreams. It was a happy time, notwithstanding the social ills that pertained then, some of which continue to this day.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
We were a typical working-class environment, nurses, policemen, teachers, preachers, maybe a few doctors here and there and lawyers but by and large we were a township created to serve the interests of white wealth accumulation. We were to provide labour and assisted in creating a citizenry that was compliant.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Zungu cannot hide his love for Orlando Pirates, a team he has always supported. But as the new owner of AmaZulu Football Club, his mission is to turn the team into a powerhouse.
He says it is a sleeping giant with a loyal and committed support base. He outlined his plans to make it a force to be reckoned with. The idea is to ensure the team has support across the country, not just KwaZulu-Natal, and to an extent, Johannesburg.
AmaZulu is the oldest football team, older than Pirates by five years. I want it to become a team of the decade. I am not buying AmaZulu for philanthropic reasons, I am buying it for business reasons.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
Black Business Council seeks to deepen black participation in the economy. The role of the BBC is to help South Africa be at peace with itself, to ensure all the citizens enjoy the gains of the dispensation. Broad-based economic empowerment is here to stay.Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council
A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education, in honour of his late wife Zodwa. Zungu speaks fondly about his daughter and three sons. As he puts it, they provide grounding.
Listen below for the full interview...
