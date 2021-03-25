



JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s perjury case has been postponed to June while the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has committed to responding to her request for the case to be quashed.

She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning.

Both State Prosecutor Connie Erasmus and her legal representative Dali Mpofu told the magistrate more time was needed to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.

The NPA said it will respond to her by the end of next week — with Mpofu adding that a decision to seek a review will depend on the outcomes.

The prosecuting authority has accused her of lying in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings she had with then-President Jacob Zuma while knowing her declarations were false.

She, in turn, has labelled the three charges against her as frivolous.

"As far as the Public Protector is concerned the charges are contrived and the is not much weight on the charges as they are in the docket," said her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

Magistrate Adriaan Bekker said Mkhwebane must return to court on 25 June: “ We will see by then where the cases is headed to.”

MagistrateBekker has also given the two parties enough time for a possible review to be heard.

Mkhwebane left quietly immediately after the court adjourned.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane back in court today - second appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s court, facing charges of perjury pic.twitter.com/y9xGJF8Ugb — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) March 25, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June