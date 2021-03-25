'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
A population-wide change in behaviour was needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
We are a herd.
Africa Melane asked Behavioural Medicine Specialist Dr Anam Nyembezi to judge our success or failure in achieving the change required of us.
In the main, South Africans are doing well, especially compared to some far more socially coherent-seeming countries in Europe, and also compared to the rich, technologically advanced United States.
South Africa has managed to do well compared to European countries, but not so well compared to other African countries. The [SA] government did well…Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
Messages matter… The government did well… They ensured they had social influencers… People could see the government as role models… Workplaces, shops… there is social distancing. Businesses sanitise… and protect their workers with shields…Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
The need to be mindful of the barriers to behaviour change… Change is difficult… Easter… it’s really important to trigger the things that motivate people to continue with protective behaviour.Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
