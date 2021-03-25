'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
Deadlock prevails as tallying resumes in Israeli election
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 18:09
One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sam Clarke - Founder and CEO at Skynamo
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Dr Adrian Enthoven - Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Today at 19:08
SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lisa Klein - Board member at SA SME Fund
Today at 19:18
ZOOM; Small Business Focus - What makes a business salable and how do the 5 levers of value that drive and determine what your business is worth work?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Personal Finance - How to get the right investment diversification
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Attorney pressured to change report on Sars hostage incident, says Symington Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry that the attorney was hired by Sars to investigate a grievance that he laid against... 25 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave... 25 March 2021 10:07 AM
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution. 25 March 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UWC
Africa Melane
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
behaviour change
Anam Nyembezi

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

A population-wide change in behaviour was needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We are a herd.

© alessandrobiascioli/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

Africa Melane asked Behavioural Medicine Specialist Dr Anam Nyembezi to judge our success or failure in achieving the change required of us.

In the main, South Africans are doing well, especially compared to some far more socially coherent-seeming countries in Europe, and also compared to the rich, technologically advanced United States.

RELATED: 'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim

South Africa has managed to do well compared to European countries, but not so well compared to other African countries. The [SA] government did well…

Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)

Messages matter… The government did well… They ensured they had social influencers… People could see the government as role models… Workplaces, shops… there is social distancing. Businesses sanitise… and protect their workers with shields…

Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)

The need to be mindful of the barriers to behaviour change… Change is difficult… Easter… it’s really important to trigger the things that motivate people to continue with protective behaviour.

Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'




More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

