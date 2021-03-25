South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes





The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is concerned about reports that the National Coronavirus Advisory Council has advised the government to place the country on either alert level two or three lockdown regulations to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

All churches have an opportunity to celebrate Easter. Last year we had no clue that things will be as they are today. Nobody can tell us whether next year we will not have a fourth or ffth wave. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches

The SACC is to reach out to other faiths to say what is the most sustainable way to sustain lives, livelihoods and religions. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches

It is possible to have Easter the same way we last year. Bigger churches can impose caps depending on space. Churches will look at how to manage compliance. Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Secretary - South African Council of Churches

Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines chairperson Prof Barry Schoub about super spreader events when people gather over Easter and that the virus has not gone away.

We cannot eliminate out of our consciousness the fact that there is a virus out there. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccines

