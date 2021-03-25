DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Looking after your investments includes making sure that the fees you are paying are not exorbitant.
Investment fees are crucial because they have an impact on your long-term returns.
Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Gary Booysen, director and portfolio manager at brokerage firm Rand Swiss.
Booysen uses the example of investing a R36,000 amount in a tax-free savings account for your child.
In real terms, a single R36,000 investment in a tax-free savings account today... in 16 years time at a 7% compound interest rate will give you around R2 million in real money - future money that is worth what money is today.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
That essentially would give the child a constant income flow of around R10,000 month in tomorrow's money, from a single investment.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
By adding a 1% fee to that, over a 16-year period, you're essentially halving the return... You would only have R1 million in tomorrow's money, so R5,000 a month instead of R10,000.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
All the different fees that come into play do have a purpose, he emphasizes.
What you need to do is make sure you are getting value for money.
I can tell you that people who do it themselves [as opposed to fully-managed clients] often run into trouble... There's a direct correlation between if you have advice, if you are paying for an advisor, your performance is significantly better.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
There are all sorts of horror stories about guys who were trying to avoid a 1% fee and then ended up losing 60% of their portfolio.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
It's not only about low fees Booysen says, there has to be a balance.
The issue in the market at the moment is that investors are so allergic to fees, the pendulum has almost swung the other way. They've decided it's so important to pay low fees they'd rather do that than even get the performance!Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Listen to Booysen discuss the different types of fees and the role of financial advisors:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
More from Business
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.Read More
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision
It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.Read More
How unicorns turn into donkeys
It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.Read More
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal
It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.Read More
Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy
A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor
Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.Read More
Hippo Honours South Africa's Little Hippo Heroes
The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone - but Hippo has collected stories displaying the resilience of our little ones.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast
Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.Read More
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health
Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.Read More
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.Read More
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Local
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.Read More
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told
Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Attorney pressured to change report on Sars hostage incident, says Symington
Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry that the attorney was hired by Sars to investigate a grievance that he laid against then-Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard following the incident.Read More
South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes
MMC chairperson Prof Barry Schoub says we cannot eliminate out of our consciousness the fact that there is a virus out there.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June
She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt
Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave until the chairperson excuses them.Read More
Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee
Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
SA records 1,048 COVID-19 and 121 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the fatalities push the death toll to 52,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More