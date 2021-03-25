Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
View all Politics
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions

25 March 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment fees
financial advisor
diy investing
investment tips
Gary Booysen
Rand Swiss

Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.

Looking after your investments includes making sure that the fees you are paying are not exorbitant.

Investment fees are crucial because they have an impact on your long-term returns.

Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Gary Booysen, director and portfolio manager at brokerage firm Rand Swiss.

Booysen uses the example of investing a R36,000 amount in a tax-free savings account for your child.

In real terms, a single R36,000 investment in a tax-free savings account today... in 16 years time at a 7% compound interest rate will give you around R2 million in real money - future money that is worth what money is today.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

That essentially would give the child a constant income flow of around R10,000 month in tomorrow's money, from a single investment.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

By adding a 1% fee to that, over a 16-year period, you're essentially halving the return... You would only have R1 million in tomorrow's money, so R5,000 a month instead of R10,000.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

All the different fees that come into play do have a purpose, he emphasizes.

What you need to do is make sure you are getting value for money.

I can tell you that people who do it themselves [as opposed to fully-managed clients] often run into trouble... There's a direct correlation between if you have advice, if you are paying for an advisor, your performance is significantly better.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

There are all sorts of horror stories about guys who were trying to avoid a 1% fee and then ended up losing 60% of their portfolio.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

It's not only about low fees Booysen says, there has to be a balance.

The issue in the market at the moment is that investors are so allergic to fees, the pendulum has almost swung the other way. They've decided it's so important to pay low fees they'd rather do that than even get the performance!

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Listen to Booysen discuss the different types of fees and the role of financial advisors:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions




25 March 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment fees
financial advisor
diy investing
investment tips
Gary Booysen
Rand Swiss

More from Business

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together

25 March 2021 7:16 PM

Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

25 March 2021 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19

24 March 2021 8:32 PM

In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more

24 March 2021 8:15 PM

TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision

24 March 2021 7:52 PM

It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:15 PM

It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

24 March 2021 10:36 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food

23 March 2021 8:43 PM

SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy

25 March 2021 12:25 PM

A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more

24 March 2021 8:15 PM

TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food

23 March 2021 8:43 PM

SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

20 March 2021 7:35 AM

Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hippo Honours South Africa's Little Hippo Heroes

19 March 2021 12:17 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone - but Hippo has collected stories displaying the resilience of our little ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'

16 March 2021 8:20 PM

Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander

12 March 2021 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

25 March 2021 3:41 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told

25 March 2021 2:15 PM

Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attorney pressured to change report on Sars hostage incident, says Symington

25 March 2021 1:46 PM

Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry that the attorney was hired by Sars to investigate a grievance that he laid against then-Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard following the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes

25 March 2021 1:01 PM

MMC chairperson Prof Barry Schoub says we cannot eliminate out of our consciousness the fact that there is a virus out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June

25 March 2021 10:51 AM

She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt

25 March 2021 10:07 AM

Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave until the chairperson excuses them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

25 March 2021 9:43 AM

Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,048 COVID-19 and 121 people succumb to virus

25 March 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities push the death toll to 52,372 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes

Local

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Business Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden warns of 'responses' if North Korea 'choose to escalate'

25 March 2021 8:53 PM

Mchunu admits challenges exist to enhancing govt's integrity

25 March 2021 8:33 PM

Israeli political deadlock confirmed as vote count ends

25 March 2021 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA