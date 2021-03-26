SA records 1,554 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52,535





One hundred and sixty-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52,535 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has also recorded 1,554 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 541, 563.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 467, 254 people having recuperated from the virus.

The total number of vaccines administered is 220,129 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

