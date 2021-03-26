SA records 1,554 COVID-19 infections and death toll surpasses 52,535
One hundred and sixty-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 52,535 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country has also recorded 1,554 infections over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 541, 563.
RELATED: SA records 1,048 COVID-19 and 121 people succumb to virus
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 467, 254 people having recuperated from the virus.
The total number of vaccines administered is 220,129 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 541 563 the total number of deaths is 52 535 the total number of recoveries is 1 467 254 and the total number of vaccines administered is 220 129. pic.twitter.com/gqP8RSR3uG— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 25, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 25, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/wMMflH8eLW
More from Local
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the nation's prime lending rate stays at 7%.Read More
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told
Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Attorney pressured to change report on Sars hostage incident, says Symington
Vlok Symington told the state capture inquiry that the attorney was hired by Sars to investigate a grievance that he laid against then-Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bodyguard following the incident.Read More
South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes
MMC chairperson Prof Barry Schoub says we cannot eliminate out of our consciousness the fact that there is a virus out there.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June
She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to deliberate on representations she made in January to have the charges withdrawn.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt
Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave until the chairperson excuses them.Read More
Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee
Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.Read More