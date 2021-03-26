[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies
Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral
Social media is talking after a benchpress exercise by a body builder going horribly wrong goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso
The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes.Read More
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council
Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go.Read More
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More