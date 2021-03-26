[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Nick Sloane - Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group
Today at 18:13
BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Nonkuleko Nyembezi - Chair at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Dr James Struthers ( Luxury Leather)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cherish Vundisa - Founder & CEO at Dr James Struthers
Latest Local
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed. 26 March 2021 4:37 PM
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution. 26 March 2021 3:21 PM
Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family... 26 March 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

26 March 2021 12:06 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Government
GCIS
communications
Family Meeting
Covid-19 vaccines

Clement Manyathela and fellow journalists look at government communications or the lack off during the lockdown.

The government has been criticised for its lack of communication during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown as part of the country's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Clement Manyathela speaks director at _Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre _Mia Malan, senior politics journalist at Eyewitness News Tshidi Madia, investigative journalist at Daily Maverick Pieter-Louis Myburgh and communications consultant Chris Vick about government communications during the pandemic.

Malan says experts did say it would not be possible to vaccinate 40 million people by the end of 2021.

With regards to the roll-out, I think the government could have been transparent. I think very often the Health Department addressed something afterwards.

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

In my opinion, if they were very upfront in the fact that we haven't acquired vaccines and how our plan would work because they did announce a plan with detail but without timelines but in phases.

Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Vick says the tone of government communications is concerning.

My biggest concern as a citizen and someone who works in the Covid communication space is what this is doing apart from delaying and creating uncertainty, it is undermining trust in government.

Chris Vick, Communications consultant

Even when there is something positive to announce on the vaccines, the trust level will be so low that no one will believe it, no one will buy into it.

Chris Vick, Communications consultant

Madia says political parties are as frustrated and ordinary South Africans around the vaccines and communications.

In the first few weeks, there was some level of solidarity however that did not last.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

At some point Ramaphosa was consulting the political parties, at first, the DA let go, then the EFF wanted to let go and later the President let go. A year down the line opposition parties are complaining about not being consulted.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Watch the conversation below...

The pandemic came with corruption around personal protective equipment (PPE).

In the early stages, the government did mention they will be vigilant around corruption.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Author of ‘Gangster State’ and investigative journalist - Daily Maverick 

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Celebrating a year of being apart, together

1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together

25 March 2021 7:16 PM

Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient

24 March 2021 5:54 PM

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital staff talk about the first COVID-19 patient in Gauteng.

Read More arrow_forward

The scientist at the heart of fight against new COVID-19 variant

24 March 2021 5:34 PM

University of KwaZulu-Natal Nelson Mandela School of Medicine student Sandile Cele says South Africa has world-class laboratories.

Read More arrow_forward

The fear we had was of the unknown - COVID-19 survivor

24 March 2021 5:16 PM

Meghan Smith, one of the first 50 people to test positive for the virus, talks about her family's journey with COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Shining a spotlight on police brutality during lockdown

24 March 2021 2:31 PM

SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo says they would have preferred to see a better approach with fewer allegations of infringements.

Read More arrow_forward

SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law

24 March 2021 1:13 PM

Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year.

Read More arrow_forward

One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers

24 March 2021 9:25 AM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on how mothers were forced to give their babies up for adoption during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph

23 March 2021 5:58 PM

Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces.

Read More arrow_forward

Homeschooling challenges parents faced one year into lockdown

23 March 2021 4:43 PM

Registered educational psychologist and life coach Dr Tshepiso Matentjie the change in learning environment affected the family.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Realities of a year of working from home

23 March 2021 2:51 PM

Futurist and partner at TomorrowToday Graeme Codrington talks about the dynamics of working from home during the lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

