Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
NAC on Covid relief funding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mashiane, NAC Council member
Today at 17:20
Sassa temporary grants deadline looms
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gillion Bosman, Chairperson of the provincial standing committee on social development
Today at 18:09
What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Nick Sloane - Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group
Today at 18:13
BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Nonkuleko Nyembezi - Chair at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Dr James Struthers ( Luxury Leather)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cherish Vundisa - Founder & CEO at Dr James Struthers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed. 26 March 2021 4:37 PM
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution. 26 March 2021 3:21 PM
Ex-Denel CEO Saloojee begged not to be fired, Zondo Inquiry hears Riaz Saloojee is accused of roping in Gupta associate, Salim Essa, to award a contract to a company, VR Laser, owned by the family... 26 March 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Health
University of Cape Town
Alcohol ban
Healthcare
Trauma
Africa Melane
Baragwanath
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
alcohol prohibition
Steve Reid
Primary Health Care

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

On 27 March 2020, the South African government banned the sale and transportation of alcohol in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first ban - lifted on 1 June – devastated the economy, and destroyed the livelihoods of, perhaps, millions of people.

The impact on trauma cases, however, was extreme and the goal of the ban (to free up health-resources for Covid-19) was wildly successful.

The government introduced two additional alcohol bans, with the same enormously disastrous economic impact and the same outrageously successful impact on trauma cases.

To name one glaring example; the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto – the third largest hospital in the world - had not one trauma case on 1 January, the first time since opening its doors in 1946.

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

Interesting articles from that time:

Africa Melane interviewed Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at the University of Cape Town.

[Did the ban achieve its goal?] Absolutely! Definitely! Particularly over the New Year… it had an incredible effect… There is absolutely no doubt.

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

The prohibition of alcohol sales definitely reduces pressure…

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

… We have to take the whole community into account… A huge number of people are employed by the industry… We need a society-wide debate…

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating




26 March 2021 11:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Health
University of Cape Town
Alcohol ban
Healthcare
Trauma
Africa Melane
Baragwanath
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
alcohol prohibition
Steve Reid
Primary Health Care

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

1 February 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:49 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive

18 January 2021 6:39 PM

It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more

18 January 2021 6:25 PM

Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients

11 January 2021 6:57 PM

"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

11 January 2021 6:33 PM

"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

31 December 2020 6:40 AM

The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Parents are not alone in fight against child murders, abuse - Zulu

26 March 2021 3:22 PM

Egypt train crash kills 32: ministry

26 March 2021 3:14 PM

WC Health Dept wary of COVID-19 resurgence despite decline in infections, deaths

26 March 2021 3:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA